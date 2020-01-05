Caris LeVert will not be in the lineup for the Brooklyn Nets when they play the Orlando Magic Monday night.

It’s notable that LeVert did not reaggravate his injured thumb. Instead, the Nets are taking precautions. The team wants to reacclimate him back to game speed gradually, listing his absence as “injury management.”

LeVert made his return from a 24-game hiatus, rehabbing a thumb injury, Saturday night against the Toronto Raptors. In just under 16 minutes, he registered 13 points (5-for-7 shooting) and an assist in his return. The Nets ultimately lost the game following a 16-point blown lead, 121-102.

For the season, LeVert is currently averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 43.5% shooting including 39.5% from distance. However, he’s only appeared in 10 games thus far. It’s no secret that the Nets are in desperate need of the 25-year-old’s services, but they also don’t want to risk his long-term health.

Brooklyn is currently on a five-game losing skid, including six losses in their previous seven games. Unfortunately, they’ve fallen multiple games below .500—sitting at 16-18—and the schedule ahead does them no favors. Eight of their next nine games are against playoff teams, however, seven of those eight contests will be played at Barclays Center.

Regardless, the next few weeks will be grueling, especially given how many players the Nets are missing due to injury. But if any coach in the league can get more with less, it’s Kenny Atkinson. He has more than proved such, but a healthy Caris LeVert makes the task a little less intimidating.