The New York Giants attempt to fill their head-coaching vacancy by interviewing former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

With Pat Shurmur out as the New York Giants head coach, Big Blue has attempted to fill their most precious need. This past week, they’ve targeted potential candidates and have begun the interview process with some of them. One of the individuals that’s made it through the latter stage is former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

The veteran head coach led the Green Bay staff from 2006-18. The organization fired him 12 games into his final campaign. The team amassed a record of 4-7-1 that year prior to his exit.

Despite the two losing campaigns to end his Packers tenure, McCarthy possesses an impressive resume as a head coach. His overall record is currently 125-77-2, with his postseason record standing at 10-8. During his 13 separate seasons with the Packers, Green Bay reached the playoffs nine times and won the NFC North division in six of those years. McCarthy and the Packers won Super Bowl 45 in February of 2011.

With the exception of the one Super Bowl title, many fans grew impatient over the fact the Packers couldn’t surpass the NFC playoffs with McCarthy at the helm. His uncreative, outdated offensive style also played a factor in the fans suppressing their love for him.

Since his firing, McCarthy hasn’t coached for any team in the NFL.

It’s unclear when the Giants will make a decision on who their next head coach will be. New York is additionally evaluating Matt Rhule, Eric Bieniemy, Kris Richard, and potentially Josh McDaniels.