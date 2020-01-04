Caris LeVert and Garrett Temple are probable for the Brooklyn Nets’ Saturday matinee with the Toronto Raptors.

According to the NBA’s 1:30 p.m. injury report, Caris LeVert and Garrett Temple are probable for the Brooklyn Nets‘ Saturday game against the Toronto Raptors. It was previously reported that LeVert is expected to play for the first time since Nov. 10.

The Nets have been able to keep their heads above water without Irving and LeVert, but adding another shot-creator to the mix will be huge for this squad. In nine games, LeVert is averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. Brooklyn has missed LeVert over the last 24 games.

Temple, on the other hand, missed his first game of the season on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks. The veteran wing is struggling to find his rhythm offensively lately. In his last 11 games, he’s scoring 11.4 points per game on 31.4% shooting from the floor and 25.3% from deep.

Brooklyn is currently on a four-game losing streak and under .500 for the first time since Nov. 22. Spencer Dinwiddie is playing at an All-Star level and carrying the offense, but he can’t do it all by himself. Adding LeVert into the rotation should take some pressure off of Dinwiddie.

Not to mention, LeVert’s ability to drive and draw defenders should open up space for shooters like Temple, Joe Harris, and Taurean Prince on the perimeter.

For the Raptors, Marc Gasol (left hamstring strain) and Pascal Siakam (groin strain) are two noticeable names on the injury report. Entering Saturday, Toronto sits in fourth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 23-12. The Nets and the Raptors will tip-off at 6 p.m. ET. in the Barclays Center.