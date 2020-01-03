The New York Red Bulls are reportedly interested in pursuing three exciting youngsters whose ranks are above the MLS.

The wait is over. There are finally some transfer rumors about the New York Red Bulls flying around.

According to Hull Live reporter, Philip Buckingham, the Red Bulls offered England’s second-tier club, Hull City, a “seven-figure bid” for their 21-year-old central midfielder, Leonardo da Silva Lopes.

Hull, unfortunately, rejected RBNY’s offer.

The Red Bulls are also reportedly targeting Manchester United’s 20-year-old right back, George Tanner, who is currently on loan to League Two side, Morecambe F.C.

Le prêt de George Tanner à Morecambe pourrait également être écourté ce mois-ci. Salford City, Portsmouth, Blackburn, Derby County, et les New York Red Bulls ont fait part de leur intéret pour le joueur. United pourrait le laisser partir définitivement ce mois-ci. [MEN] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/reZ76hPkZb — Manchester United (@MUnitedFR) January 3, 2020

New York is trying to bring Josh Sims back as well, who was on loan with the team last season from Southampton F.C, according to Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider.

If all of these reports are true, this makes three players RBNY are targeting in the last 24 hours. It’s always good to get busy—unless if you’re trying to score from the parking lot.

Are the Red Bulls stepping out of their league by going after these youngsters?

Let’s start with Lopes. What are the odds of a 21-year-old Portuguese moving to the MLS when he’s scoring playing time for a Championship side?

Lopes reportedly had interest from Premier League clubs Everton F.C. and Norwich City F.C., which makes it less likely for the Portuguese player to move to the Big Apple.

Hull Live reported that the Tigers “made it clear that they have no wish to sell Da Silva Lopes” but apparently New York will come back with another offer.

Jumping to Tanner, what are the odds of a 20-year-old Manchester United right back transferring to an MLS club? Yes, Tanner is on loan to the fourth division in England but he’s playing there and he’s only 20.

If things don’t work out for Tanner back at United, what’s likely to happen is that another European club will sign him, possibly a team from the lower divisions in England.

A realistic scenario in which Tanner could wear RBNY’s jersey is if the club brings him in him on loan as they did with Sims.

Speaking of Sims, Sheffield Wednesday F.C. and Huddersfield Town A.F.C. are fighting to land him on loan as well. Sims did say he wouldn’t mind going back to New York but realistically speaking, if a 22-year-old Premier League player has to pick between playing in England or the MLS, he’s going to pick England.

New York is stretching it a bit by targeting youngsters with potential from English clubs. South America is a wise place for MLS clubs to go to when shopping for youngsters. After all, that’s where RBNY got Cristian Casseres Jr.

Another option would be to look for young talent in a European country that doesn’t have one of the top leagues in the world such as Denmark, where the club found Mathias Jorgensen.

But it doesn’t hurt to shoot for the stars before working your way down to the clouds.