Legendary New York Giants general manager George Young has been named a finalist for this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.

This week, the NFL released the list of players who are finalists for this year’s Hall of Fame induction. Additionally, the league has named the finalists when it comes to coaches and contributors. The latter category, comprising of 10 names, includes a legendary individual tied to the New York Giants organization.

Former Big Blue general manager George Young has officially made the list. Young served in that position for New York for 19 seasons (1979-97).

George Young is a finalist for the @ProFootballHOF Details ⤵️ — New York Giants (@Giants) January 3, 2020

Just three of the 10 contributors will be elected into the Hall of Fame. Nonetheless, there’s a good chance he’ll make it in.

During his tenure as the head of the team’s front office, Young led this organization to some of their best seasons in franchise history. This includes their Super Bowl-winning seasons in both 1986 and 1990. Young was also around for the team’s inaugural playoff berth in the Super Bowl era in 1981.

Along with the successful years the Giants experienced overall, Young added some prestigious hardware to his own personal shelf. His five NFL Executive of the Year Awards are the most by any individual in the history of the league. Young was provided the honor in 1984, 1986, 1990, 1993, and 1997. He retired from his position with the Giants after the 1997 season.

Young could be the first person who’s spent time with the Giants organization to make the Hall of Fame since Morten Andersen. The legendary kicker was inducted in 2017 and spent time with the Giants in 2001. Michael Strahan was the last before that, as his induction occurred in 2014.