The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly moving on from head coach Jason Garrett after missing the postseason this year.

It’s apparently happening, just not as quickly as Dallas Cowboys fans were hoping it would. According to a report from ESPN’s Ed Werder, the New York Giants division rivals are indeed moving on from head coach Jason Garrett. The veteran head coach was in the final year of his contract.

Source: #Cowboys Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones have moved slowly and with “abundance of care and respect” for Jason Garrett. That phase expected to conclude soon with Garrett not part of organization. Next phase to involve candidate interviews will begin quickly thereafter. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 3, 2020

This year, the Cowboys didn’t reach the postseason for the second time in the last three seasons. It was essentially the nail in the coffin for what’s been a stagnant tenure with Garrett at the helm.

In his 9.5 seasons in the position, the team has never made it past the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs. Garrett became the full-time head coach in 2011 after serving eight games as the team’s interim head coach in 2010.

Garrett will thus end his Cowboys head-coaching run with an overall 85-67 record. They only reached the postseason three times in that time span, going 2-3 in January football. Garrett and his team also finished 8-8 four separate times during his tenure.

Garrett’s best season was in 2016 when his team finished 13-3 and achieved the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Nonetheless, they lost to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional round.

It’s unclear which head-coaching candidates the Cowboys will end up targeting. Regardless, they’re going to need to start quickly. Numerous other teams who also need to fill coaching vacancies (i.e. the Giants) have already begun their slate of interviews.