Wayne Simmonds and the New Jersey Devils displayed their support for Flyers’ Oskar Lindblom, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

After four decades in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers established historic rivalry. It’s safe to say that both hockey markets never liked one another.

On Friday, the Devils put that heated rivalry aside, and rightfully so, for fellow NHLer Oskar Lindblom. The Flyers forward was unfortunately diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in December, which is a form of bone cancer.

While Lindblom received heartwarming support from Philadelphia and other NHL cities since the diagnosis, it was great to see his former teammate in Wayne Simmonds and the Devils show their devotion for the former fifth-round draft pick.

Simmonds and defenseman P.K. Subban posted to their social media accounts with friendly messages, while Nico Hischier, Jesper Boqvist, and Jesper Bratt were also present wearing the “Oskar Strong” tee shirts.

Opponents on the ice but teammates when it matters most…#OskarStrong pic.twitter.com/wNPCd3XTgz — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) January 3, 2020

Bratt and Boqvist are natives of Sweden, which is also Lindblom’s home country.

Lindblom spent parts of the past three seasons with Flyers and portrayed promise as an offensive threat. In 30 games this season, the 23-year-old recorded 18 points while netting 11 goals. Lindblom found the back of the net 17 times last season. It was safe to say he was on pace to surpass his career highs from 2018-19.

Either way, it’s great to see the hockey community band together. The sport has proved time and time again that it’s unique when it comes to its humbleness and camaraderie.

We’re hoping for the best and wish to see Oskar Lindblom on the ice in a Flyers sweater again, soon.