If there’s been one issue with the Brooklyn Nets thus far in the 2019-20 campaign, it’s their health. Along with Kevin Durant sitting out the year with a ruptured Achilles, the Nets have been without Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert for much of this season. The latter underwent surgery in November to repair ligament damage in his right thumb and has yet to return.

Nonetheless, LeVert could be back on the floor for Brooklyn very soon. Prior to Thursday’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the veteran spoke with the media regarding his rehab progress.

“I’m really close to playing,” LeVert said. “I feel good. My body feels good. I can’t wait to get out there and help the team.”

LeVert hasn’t played since the team’s 138-112 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 10. Prior to his injury, the veteran was averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 42.1% shooting from the field and 36.1% from behind the arc.

Due to the injuries to both LeVert and Irving, the Nets have had to rely on two individuals who were supposed to primarily be bench players. Both Spencer Dinwiddie and Garrett Temple have seen significant time on the court. The former is currently averaging 31.0 minutes-per-game while the latter is on the floor for an average of 29.5 minutes-per-game.

Despite not nearly residing at full health, the Nets are standing their ground. They’re currently sitting in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 16-17 record.