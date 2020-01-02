A new year brought out a new style from the New York Guardians, who unveiled an alternate logo on Wednesday morning.

As the celebratory New York City area dressed to the nines, their new professional football squad unveiled perhaps the flashiest look of the night.

The New York Guardians of the XFL rang in 2020 by unveiling an alternate logo that plays on the team’s familiar initials. It features a large capital “G” with the locational letters “NY” embedded inside. The Guardians happen to share their identifying characters with their MetLife Stadium co-tenants, the NFL’s New York Giants.

New York’s reveal came about 30 minutes after the New Year’s Eve ball dropped in Times Square.

Thus far, New York is the only XFL team to unveil an alternate/secondary logo. It likely won’t appear on the team’s jerseys. Nonetheless, the team will likely feature the emblem on merchandise that will be available soon.

The alternate logo will accompany the Guardians’ primary symbol: a large gray predator with red eyes and fangs. Team president Janet Duch referred to the creature as “a prehistoric beast” during a fan event at MetLife Stadium in December.

With 2020 officially underway, the debut of the revamped XFL is closer than ever. The Guardians wrapped up minicamp proceedings in Waldwick, NJ just prior to Christmas. They will now join the rest of the league in Texas for training camp and unofficial exhibition games. New York will be headquartered at Husky Stadium on the campus of Houston Baptist University.

The Guardians begin regular season play on Sunday, Feb. 9 in East Rutherford against the Tampa Bay Vipers (2:00 p.m. ET, FOX).

