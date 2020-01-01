New York Jets head coach Adam Gase will attempt to figure out why so many of his players caught the injury bug this past season.

The New York Jets didn’t experience a horrifically disappointing campaign this past year. The organization showed much progress in the second half of the season which led to them going 6-2 in their final eight games. Nonetheless, they still finished 7-9 and missed the postseason for the ninth consecutive year.

One of the main issues with Gang Green in 2019 was their health. The organization had 20 of their players end up on injured reserve, including marquee acquisition C.J. Mosley. So why did New York have such a large and impactful problem with the injury bug?

This offseason, the organization is attempting to figure out the answer.

“I wish it was cut and dry and say, ‘Hey we had 15 hamstrings,'” head coach Adam Gase said, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. “But we’re having season-ending-type injuries. We’ve had discussions with the training room, strength, and conditioning; [general manager] Joe [Douglas] and I have had conversations; we’ve talked to other people. We’re going to continue to take deeper dives and all that when we meet with the staff as far as was it practice schedule, training camp, offseason. Is it something we’re doing during the season? We’re combing through everything because we can’t have this happen again.”

Additional placements on injured reserve included center Ryan Kalil, wideout Quincy Enunwa, and offensive tackle Chuma Edoga.

For the majority of the time, injuries are just a matter of bad luck. But when it’s this many players, it’s really tough to look past it all without investigating.