New York Islanders’ Mathew Barzal is an All-Star yet again. He is, without a doubt, one of the best young forwards in hockey.

On Monday, the New York Islanders announced that Mathew Barzal is headed to his second straight NHL All-Star game.

What a start to a career Barzal has had. In his first full season, 2017, he had 22 goals and 63 assists, 85 points. If not for John Tavares, Barzal likely would have represented the New York Islanders’ in the All-Star game that year, as well.

In 2018, Tavares was no longer there to block him. Barzal saw a drop off in production, but his 18 goals and 44 assists, 62 points, was still impressive. Barzal also earned his first All-Star appearance in 2018.

This year Barzal is again proving his worth. He has 16 goals, 18 assists, 34 points, in 38 games. It’s easy to see why he got the nod for his second straight All-Star game.

As things stand Barzal is set to be the Islanders’ only All-Star. However, Isles fans have a chance to change that. Brock Nelson is representing the New York Islanders on the NHL Last Men In vote.

Nelson has 14 goals and 16 assists, 30 points. That’s the third-most points of players on the ballot, behind only Mika Zibanejad and Teuvo Teravainen.

This is just another cap in the feather for the New York Islanders in the 2019-2020 season. They’re second in the Metropolitan Division, third in the Eastern Conference, and fourth in the NHL.

The Islanders will host the New Jersey Devils Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.