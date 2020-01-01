The New York Giants have reportedly added Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge to their list of requested interviews.

It appears there is another new candidate in the New York Giants’ third head coaching search in four years.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants have requested permission to interview New England Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge.

Judge is just 38 years old but is already in his eighth year with New England. From 2012-2014, he served as a special teams assistant before being promoted to special teams coordinator in 2015.

This season, in addition to his role as special teams coordinator, he is also the Patriots wide receivers coach. In his time with New England, Judge owns three super bowl rings and has coached in four super bowls.

Judge also owns two BCS Championship rings as he was a special teams assistant during Alabama’s 2009 and 2011 championship seasons.

It appears the two reasons the Giants would be interested in interviewing Judge are his age and winning pedigree.

At 38, Judge would continue the trend of young coaches taking over young football teams. Sean McVay was hired as Rams head coach at age 30, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was named Bengals head coach at age 35 and Kliff Kingsbury took the Arizona job at age 39.

With a young core and second-year quarterback, the Giants may believe a younger coach can relate better with these younger players.

Judge is also a proven winner. He has coached under two of the best football coaches of all time in Bill Belichick and Nick Saban, so he is well mentored and could bring a winning attitude to a team that hasn’t had much success the last eight years.

With Judge now a candidate the Giants list of reported candidates is now: Don “Wink” Martindale (Ravens DC), Eric Bieniemy (Chiefs OC), Josh McDaniels (Patriots OC), Kris Richard (Cowboys DB’s), Matt Ruhle (Baylor HC) and Mike McCarthy (former Packers HC).