New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman felt “fine” with Eli Manning taking up $23.2 million worth of salary-cap space.

This week, Dave Gettleman underwent his “State of the New York Giants” press conference, one of his few meetings with the media each season. The veteran general manager answered the expected questions about Pat Shurmur‘s firing along with the organization’s overall position heading into the 2020 campaign.

But there was one specific question Gettleman received when it came to Eli Manning. The longtime quarterback only played four games this season, having been benched for rookie Daniel Jones. Nonetheless, he cost the team $23.2 million in cap space, and he sat on the bench for much of the year. Did this rub Gettleman and his staff the wrong way?

“We’re fine with it,” Gettleman said on Tuesday, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Not many expected Jones to take over the starting duties after just two games. But, as many say, it’s a results-driven league. Manning started out 0-2, thus paving the way for Jones to receive his inaugural NFL starts.

Overall, Gettleman was happy with what the No. 6 overall draft pick was able to bring to the table.

“Here’s what I would say — we really believed in Daniel; we didn’t know he’d come that fast,” Gettleman said. “You’re talking about a kid that played at Duke in the ACC. We had taken him at six — we didn’t blink. We just didn’t realize he’d come that fast. At the end of the day, it was time.

“Daniel had a terrific year. We see great things for him in the future.”

Jones was tied for 13th in the league with 24 touchdown passes in 2019. He also threw for 3,027 yards and completed 61.9% of his passes in 13 games (12 starts).