For a second-straight year, Kyle Palmieri is among the best in the Metro division. He’ll represent the New Jersey Devils at the NHL All-Star game.

For the sixth-straight year, the New Jersey Devils will have just one representative at the NHL All-Star game. The last time the Devils had more than one representative was 2012 when Adam Larsson and Adam Henrique made the team. Both ended up missing the game due to injury.

The Devils announced on Monday that it would be Kyle Palmieri who will represent the club this season.

This will be the second-straight season that Palmieri will represent the Devils. Palmieri has 15 goals and 12 assists, 27 points, in 39 games this season. Palmieri has the least points of any forward on the Metro division roster by a large number.

The last Devil to play in back-to-back All-Star games was Martin Brodeur in 2003 and 2004. So, this is a huge accomplishment for Palmieri.

Palmieri might not be the only Devil to make the All-Star team. Nico Hischier has a chance to make the game as a part of the NHL’s Last Man In vote. Fans have a chance to vote in one more player to each division’s roster.

Hischier is the Devils’ representative on the ballot. Hischier has never made an All-Star appearance. He has eight goals and 15 assists, 23 assists. That’s the second-lowest point total on the ballot, only Nick Foligno has less.

It’s been a disappointing season for the Devils. They have the second-worst record in the NHL. They’re destined to have a top-five pick for a second straight year.

They can rejoice in Kyle Palmieri’s All-Star game selection. The New Jersey native gets to represent his home town team for a second-straight year.