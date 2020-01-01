The shorthanded Brooklyn Nets will rely heavily upon Caris LeVert’s versatility when he returns to the court.

Though Caris LeVert is slated to miss his 23rd-straight contest when the Brooklyn Nets travel to Dallas to play the Mavericks Thursday night, both parties believe he is “very close” to returning.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, LeVert had the following to say regarding a return: “I’m in compliance with them right now. Like I said, I’m really close to playing. I feel good, my body feels good, so I can’t wait to get out there and help the team.”

Whether we see LeVert back in a Nets uniform this weekend remains to be seen, but a decision regarding such appears imminent.

“I’m sure we’ll make a decision Friday, or Saturday morning, something like that,” LeVert said.

However, what is known, is the Nets’ desperate need for his versatility on both ends of the floor. No one acknowledges this more than head coach Kenny Atkinson, who referred to the 25-year-old as a “swiss army knife.”

“He’ll have to be the Swiss Army knife,” Atkinson said. “It’s easy to slide him in there in many positions. We know when guys have been out, he’s played point guard. He’s a point guard at heart, so he feels comfortable and knows all our stuff. That’ll really help. It’ll really help [Temple], too, just getting him back in his comfort zone.”

LeVert’s capabilities on the offensive end of the court will not only drastically alleviate pressure from Garrett Temple, but Spencer Dinwiddie as well—who acts as the primary creator on the Nets’ roster at the moment.

Brooklyn’s offense ranked 28th in the NBA for the month of December. His return cannot come quick enough.