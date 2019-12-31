In his season-ending press conference, New York Jets GM Joe Douglas welcomed back Le’Veon Bell but said he would entertain trade calls.

The calendar year ends with one more New York Jets rumors entering the fray.

Offering his final statements of the 2019 season on Tuesday, general manager Joe Douglas praised new running back Le’Veon Bell but wasn’t ready to fully commit to having Bell wear a Jets uniform in 2020.

According to ESNY’s own Robby Sabo, Douglas would be willing to negotiate with teams inquiring about the running back.

Douglas did, however, take time to compliment Bell’s work in his first season with the Jets.

“My personal experience with Le’Veon has been very positive,” Douglas said, per Sabo. “He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do.”

Bell’s 2019 season was a difficult campaign. The All-Pro back returned to NFL action after sitting out the entire previous season over a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He would tally 789 yards and three touchdowns over 15 games and never broke the century mark in yardage. The Jets previously granted him a four-year, $52.5 million contract this offseason.

Notably, Bell has constantly spoken highly about his future with the Jets, though controversy arose during head coach Adam Gase’s wrap-up presser on Monday. Asked about Bell’s future, Gase told questioners to bring it up to Douglas the following day. Bell responded to the comments on Twitter via a GIF of annoyance featuring Michael Scott, a protagonist of the hit NBC comedy series The Office.

Bell has earned 6,125 rushing yards throughout his career, good for sixth among active running backs.