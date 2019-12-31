The New York Jets added nine players to their expanded roster as they enter the 2020 offseason proceedings.

LB Ahmad Gooden

The Samford alum was signed to the Jets practice squad on December 21. He partook in three games with the Denver Broncos in his first NFL season, earning one tackle.

WR Keon Hatcher

Hatcher has been in the league since 2017, joining as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas. He has one career reception and has previously spent time with Detroit and Green Bay’s practice squads. He was signed to the Jets’ own squad on Dec. 17.

DE Bronson Kaufusi

Kaufusi was originally a third-round pick of Baltimore in 2016. He has been involved in the Jets system since 2018 and has alternated between the practice squad and the active roster.

OL Corbin Kaufusi

Bronson’s younger brother was signed to the practice squad in October after a brief stint with the New Orleans Saints. The St. Louis BattleHawks took him in the tenth round of the lineman portion of the XFL Draft.

C Brad Lundblade

An Oklahoma State alum, Lundblade partook in one game with the Carolina Panthers earlier this season. He joined the Jets’ practice squad in December.

C James Murray

Murray was chosen two rounds earlier than Corbin Kaufusi in the XFL Draft, likewise taken by St. Louis. He played two 2018 regular-season games with the Kansas City Chiefs.

LB Wyatt Ray

Ray is the grandson of jazz legend Nat King Cole. He once tallied four sacks in a game during his time at Boston College.

QB Mike White

A fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, White has been on the Jets’ practice squad since September. He played his college ball at South Florida and Western Kentucky.

P Ian Berryman

Formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Berryman was an undrafted rookie out of Western Carolina. He departed as the school’s all-time leader in punt average.

