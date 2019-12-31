Former Cowboys kicker Brett Maher may be the latest name chosen to solve the New York Jets’ kicking issues.

The New York Jets are signing kicker Brett Maher to a reserve/future deal according to the team.

Maher, 30, is best known for his two-year tenure with the Dallas Cowboys (2018-19). In a notable Jets connection, Maher made history in the Cowboys’ October visit to MetLife Stadium. He became the first kicker in NFL history to kick multiple field goals from at least 62 yards out. One week later, Maher kicked his career-best from 63 yards (one short of the NFL record for longest field goal) in a Dallas win over Philadelphia.

However, Maher’s accuracy issues were blamed for costing the Cowboys several games in a season where they narrowly missed the playoffs. A 40-yard miss in the aforementioned Jets game was a factor in a slim 24-22 loss. Maher made only four of his final eight attempts of the season. He was released by the Cowboys after he went 1-for-2 in a 31-24 Thursday night loss in Chicago.

Over two seasons with Dallas, Maher converted 49-of-66 field goals (74%) and 68-of-69 extra points (99%). Maher has also partaken in CFL action with Ottawa and Hamilton.

The Jets will use any kicking pedigree they can acquire. After 2018 Pro Bowl nominee Jason Myers left for Seattle during the offseason, the team would go on to use four different kickers during the course of the 2019 season. Kaare Vedvik originally won the job after beating out Taylor Bertolet in training camp. That competition was necessitated by the sudden summer retirement of veteran Chandler Catanzaro.

Vedvik was then released after missing both a field goal and extra point in the Jets’ opening weekend loss to Buffalo by a 17-16 final. Sam Ficken took the job for the rest of the season. The former Los Angeles Ram went 19-of-27 (70%) on three-point tries this season.