There are three new names in the New York Giants head coaching search as they look to replace Pat Shurmur.

The New York Giants are set to conduct several interviews for the open head coaching position. According to reports, the Giants will speak with former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, Cowboys passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Kris Richard, and Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale.

Giants are expected to interview former Packers’ head coach Mike McCarthy this weekend, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2019

I’m told #Cowboys passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Kris Richard is schedule to interview with the #Giants for its head coach vacancy on Thursday, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 30, 2019

Source: #Ravens DC Don “Wink” Martindale was requested to interview for the #Giants head-coaching opportunity. He’d try to bring #LSU offensive guru Joe Brady with him — an intriguing pair. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2019

McCarthy spent 12.5 years as Packers head coach, where he posted an outstanding 125–77–2 regular-season record and 10–8 postseason record, which included a victory in Super Bowl 45.

Before Green Bay, McCarthy served as quarterbacks coach for both the Kansas City Chiefs and Packers and was the offensive coordinator with both the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.

Richard is currently the defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. Before joining the Cowboys, Richard was part of the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl 48 winning coaching staff as defensive backs coach.

In 2015, Richard was promoted to defensive coordinator and held the position for three years.

Richard is only 40 years old, making him the youngest reported candidate for the Giants job. He retired from playing in the NFL in 2007.

Martindale is currently in his second-year as Ravens’ defensive coordinator. He has been with the team since 2012 and earned a Super Bowl ring as linebackers coach in 2013.

Before Baltimore, Martindale spent two years with the Denver Broncos serving as both linebackers coach and defensive coordinator.

He also spent four years as linebackers coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2004-2008. Before Oakland, he spent several seasons coaching at numerous colleges around the country.

Of the three coaches listed above, McCarthy will likely generate the most interest from other teams.

These three candidates join Matt Rhule (Baylor HC), Josh McDaniels (Patriots OC) and Eric Bieniemy (Chiefs OC), among those the Giants will reportedly speak with soon.