New York Giants center Jon Halapio has torn his Achilles and won’t be ready to perform until training camp rolls around this Summer.

The New York Giants‘ abysmal 2019 campaign ended this past Sunday with a 34-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Big Blue ended up with four wins, one fewer than last year. With the victory, the Eagles locked up the NFC East division and will head to the playoffs.

Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only setback the Giants experienced. During the game, center Jon Halapio went down with an injury and didn’t return. General manager Dave Gettleman announced on Tuesday that Halapio tore his Achilles. The veteran thus won’t be ready to go until training camp rolls around.

The offensive lineman underwent successful surgery on Tuesday morning.

Halapio, 28, has been with the Giants for four seasons. He signed a one-year, $645,000 deal prior to the 2019 season after he missed 14 games in 2018 with a broken right ankle.

The Giants were to employ him as the every-game starting center prior to the 2018 season, a role that he took on for all of 2019 with the exception of one game. Halapio missed the Week 10 loss to the New York Jets due to a hamstring setback.

The veteran was on the field for 93% of the team’s offensive snaps this season. He also performed on special teams for five snaps.

Through 15 games, Halapio allowed just one sack (7.5 total yards) and committed three penalties (20 total yards). Being that his current contract is expiring, it’s unclear if the Giants will even bring him back for 2020.