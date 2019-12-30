After suffering a concussion in a loss to Rutgers on Dec. 14, Seton Hall’s Myles Powell is close to making his return to the court.

The Seton Hall Pirates are about to start the Big East portion of the schedule, but Myles Powell‘s status is up in the air for Monday’s game against DePaul. On the bright side, Powell is “definitely” going to be back by Friday when the Pirates host Georgetown.

Seton Hall's Myles Powell has practiced "lightly" the last two days, per coach Kevin Willard. Making the trip to DePaul and could play, depending how he feels tomorrow. But he "definitely" willl play Friday against Georgetown at home. #shbb — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) December 30, 2019

In 10 games, Powell is averaging 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. The senior guard suffered an ankle sprain during a win over Stony Brook in November but didn’t miss any games as a result of the injury. That was not the case when Powell suffered a concussion during a 68-48 loss to in-state rival Rutgers.

The non-conference slate was an up-and-down affair for Seton Hall, with resumé-building wins against Maryland and Iowa State.

The win over No. 7 ranked Maryland was a high point in the season and the Pirates upset the Terrapins without Powell. Staunch defense held Maryland in check and Seton Hall hit just enough shots to eke out a 52-48 victory.

Although the win itself is impressive, it showed the team’s need for a shot-maker like Powell. Add in the fact that Seton Hall’s third-leading scorer, Sandro Mamukelashvili, is out until at least February with a fractured wrist.

In normal years, a game against DePaul would be a good opportunity to give Powell some extra rest without worrying about suffering an upset. This isn’t a normal year and the Blue Demons (12-1) are not to be taken lightly. Dynamic guard Charlie Moore is leading the charge for DePaul, averaging 16.5 points and 6.7 assists per game.