Another tough break for the New York Jets. Just a month after signing a three-year extension, Ryan Griffin undergoes ankle surgery.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, New York Jets‘ tight end Ryan Griffin underwent ankle surgery a few weeks ago.

TE Ryan Griffin, who missed the last three games due to an ankle injury, had surgery a week ago to repair torn ligaments. He said his recovery will be six months, meaning he will miss a chunk of the offseason program. He said the ligament damage was so… https://t.co/jeG38o89Pc — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 30, 2019

Cimini reports that the surgery is likely to keep Griffin out for six months. If the report is true, that would mean Griffin wouldn’t be able to get back onto a field until June or July.

Being out that long would be tough for Griffin. He would miss almost all of the Jets’ offseason programs. That time is crucial for building chemistry and improving as a unit.

If Griffin were to miss that time, it’s likely that he would get off to a slow start in camp and fall on the depth chart.

The news also impacts Chris Herndon, who played in just one game this season due to several injuries and a DUI suspension. However, Herndon was phenomenal in his rookie year.

He developed a clear connection with Darnold. His 502 yards in 2018 would be a career-high for Griffin. Herndon was also one the league’s best blocking tight ends his rookie year. He earned the highest PFF grade by a rookie TE since Rob Gronkowski.

He should be ready to play in time for the offseason programs. It wouldn’t be a shocking development to see the Herndon fly past Griffin on the depth chart this offseason. It was the likely scenario before Griffin’s injury.

Nevertheless, this puts Griffin a huge hole. It’ll be very difficult for him to earn significant playing time this offseason if he were to miss six months.

This also isn’t a good look for Jets general manager Joe Douglas, who offered Griffin a three-year, $10.8 million contract during the season (to which is accepted). That may not be a huge contract, but it still hurts the team’s salary-cap situation.

It’s one in a troublingly long line for Douglas to start his tenure, joining the likes of Ryan Kalil, Kaare Vedvick and Alex Lewis (trade).

The Jets are likely to have over $80 million in cap space for 2020.