New York Jets Robby Anderson is looking forward to his impending free agency and hinted that he won’t offer a hometown discount.

Robby Anderson‘s football career has been spent entirely in the Northeast, including the past four seasons with the New York Jets. The receiver may be ready to branch out.

Anderson revealed during the Jets’ wrap-up day activities that he was anticipating his upcoming status as a free agent, particularly intrigued about finding out how much he’s worth on the market. Thus, it appears he’s going to take his time in this process and won’t immediately re-sign with the Jets.

“I don’t really think that it’s logical to sign at this point you know,” Anderson said via Coby Green of SNY. “From a business perspective, it’s like, why wouldn’t I go out there and see what my value truly could be and do things in the correct business matter.”

This will mark Anderson’s first experience with free agency. He was originally set to hit the market last season but the Jets issued him a second-round tender.

Asked what he’s looking for in a 2020 situation, Anderson was clear about his desires.

“I think the goal in a business perspective is to get the most money in the best situation,” he said. “It’s very exciting. Coming in undrafted, the tables turn and I kind of feel like the world is in my hands in a sense, so I’m excited.”

Anderson was one of the more consistent and brighter aspects of this past Jets season, which finished with a 13-6 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. The Teaneck, NJ native put up 779 yards and five touchdowns over 52 receptions. Anderson has been with the Jets since joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2016. Rumors swirled during October’s trade deadline that he was set to be traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, but no deal was made.

After the win in Buffalo, Anderson was asked by Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News on whether he’d be willing to offer the Jets (7-9) a discounted deal to return. Anderson bluntly replied that he would not be interested in such a deal.

“You got to talk to my agent,” Anderson told Mehta. “I don’t think that makes sense.”

