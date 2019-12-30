Adam Gase doesn’t expect to make any changes to his coaching staff in the wake of the New York Jets’ 7-9 season.

Adam Gase tells reporters he's not considering any staff changes at this point. — Eric Allen (@eallenjets) December 30, 2019

This doesn’t come as a shock, but it still stings. The offense was the second-worst in the NFL in 2019 by DVOA. Normally that would constitute a change. It did last season when Jeremy Bates led the Jets to 29th in offensive DVOA. Yet, no changes are being made.

It’s easy to see why. Gase calls the plays so it makes no sense to put the blame on his offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains. However, it would have been nice for Gase to fire Loggains and replace him with a coordinator who has a strong track record.

Loggains has been an OC for four seasons. Two with the Bears and two with Gase, one in Miami and another in New York. Loggains-run offenses have been below-average in all four years. His first year, 2016, was his best year, his Bears’ offense ranked 17th in DVOA. The next three years his offenses ranked 28th, 26th, and 31st.

Replacing Loggains with a strong offensive coordinator would have at least shown that Gase recognizes a problem. Nevertheless, that doesn’t seem likely.

It’s good to hear that defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and special teams coordinator Brant Boyer will be back. Williams led the Jets to the 10th in defensive DVOA this season. That despite an underwhelming cornerback unit, no pass rush, and injuries all over the field. He’s likely to be in the running for Assistant Coach of the Year.

Boyer continues to do his thing. The Jets were fourth in special teams DVOA this season. That comes after a first-place finish in 2018. Boyer is the first Jets special teams coach to lead a unit to back-to-back top-five years since Mike Westhoff.

This staff will have, at least, one more chance to prove themselves in what could be a make or break season for Adam Gase.