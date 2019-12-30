New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is keeping his options open when it comes to his future in the league.

Whether fans like it or not, this is most likely the end of Eli Manning‘s New York Giants tenure. His contract is expiring, and with the organization now focused on the future with Daniel Jones, Manning’s time is basically up.

He may never play a game with the Giants again, but does that mean he’ll retire?

Not exactly. When it comes to the decision regarding his future, Manning isn’t ruling anything out. Therefore, playing in 2020 could be an option.

“I’m gonna think about it, and then just talk to the family and figure out what’s best for me and us and what I want to do moving forward,” Manning said, per Danny Abriano of SNY.

The two-time Super Bowl MVP added that “everything is an option.”

One option that he actually could’ve already ruled out is returning to the Giants to, once again, back up Jones. The media asked the longtime quarterback after Sunday’s Week 17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles if that’s something he’d even consider. Manning then responded, “I doubt it. Backing up is not real fun.”

It’s unclear who Manning would even play for next year if he does put off retirement. But, then again, it’s the NFL, so anything could happen.

Manning was the Giants’ full-time, every-game starter beginning in 2005. His streak of 210 consecutive starts came to an end when he was benched for Geno Smith for the team’s Week 13 loss to the Raiders in 2017. Eli then started every game for the Giants after that up until Week 3 this year. That’s when the coaching staff benched him for Jones.

Eli only started two more games after Jones took over. The rookie quarterback suffered an ankle injury and sat for the team’s Week 14 and 15 games against the Eagles and Dolphins, respectively.

If this is indeed the end for Eli in New York (which it seems it is), he ends his Giants tenure with 57,023 passing yards, 366 touchdowns, and a career record of 117-117.