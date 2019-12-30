New York Giants potential coaching candidate Ron Rivera is reportedly off the board and will likely head to the Washington Redskins.

Ron Rivera will not be the next head coach of the New York Giants. According to multiple reports, the former Panthers coach will be named the new head coach of the Washington Redskins.

Excpect Ron Rivera to be the next head coach of the Redskins. Will be in Ashburn tomorrow. Likes the young players. Could wait to name a GM until after the draft. #httr #redskins @NBCSWashington — Julie Donaldson (@JDonaldsonNBCS) December 30, 2019

Former Panthers’ HC Ron Rivera is expected to be hired as the next head coach of the Washington Redskins barring any unforeseen developments, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2019

Rivera was likely an option the Giants would’ve considered. He spent four seasons working side-by-side with Giants general manager Dave Gettleman while in Carolina.

Instead, Rivera wasted no time choosing his next job. He will join an NFC East foe in Washington as the Redskins continue to move on from the Bruce Allen regime.

In 8.5 seasons with the Panthers, Rivera posted a head-coaching record of 76–63–1. He won the NFL Coach of the Year Award twice (2013 and 2015) and took Carolina to the Super Bowl in 2015.

Panthers players loved Rivera during his time in Carolina.

After he was fired, star linebacker Luke Kuechly said, “I’m sure there were times where (Rivera) wasn’t in the best mood, he was tired or bummed about a loss, but he was always the same guy. I think he just loves the game of football and being around the guys,”

On Monday, Carolina defensive tackle Gerald McCoy continued the praise with a message to Redskins players. “One of the greatest things in your career is about to happen,” McCoy said.

Rivera will take over a Washington team that’s coming off a 3-13 season. The organization additionally hasn’t won a playoff game since the 2005 Wild Card Round.

With Rivera off the board, the Giants will continue their search that, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, will focus heavily on Baylor head coach Matt Rhule and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

And so two of the prime candidates for the Giants' HC job will be Baylor HC Matt Rhule and Patriots' OC Josh McDaniels — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2019

Now that the Redskins job is filled, only three teams currently have head-coaching openings. Those teams are the Giants, Panthers, and Cleveland Browns.