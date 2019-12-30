Scott Gomez was an NHL All-Star with the New Jersey Devils. Now, the fan-favorite is proving just how hysterical he can be when handed the chance.

During Scott Gomez’s first tenure with the New Jersey Devils, 1999-2007, fans didn’t have access to NHL players the way they do now.

It didn’t help that then-general manager Lou Lamoriello ran a tight ship. He was overprotective of his players and the team’s image.

The former fan favorite was recently on Barstool’s Spittin’ Chiclets and he wasn’t just a guest on the comical PG-13 podcast; he was fantastic.

Spittin' Chiclets Episode 231: Featuring Scott Gomez – Winning the Cup (twice)

– Claude Lemieux

– World Juniors

– Gambling Corner ++ a ton more Presented by @NewAmsterdamhttps://t.co/G6Iit3drXa pic.twitter.com/0atakxmky7 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 30, 2019

The two-time Stanley Cup champion was hysterical and proved just how well he can tell a story. His hockey tales and way with the words will have your attention for his entire duration on the show.

He shares classic Lamoriello and Devils stories. Everything from being drafted to succeeding at training camp and more.

Gomez provided fun details about how he bonded with veterans such as Randy McKay during his early days with New Jersey. He told a bunch of other stories from behind the scene that fans wished they heard decades ago.

The former 1998 first-round draft pick also did his best impression of Lamoriello, which may leave diehard fans in tears.

Names and stories about Larry Robinson and Claude Lemieux also made the cut. They make fans appreciate the good times in New Jersey that much more.

The descriptions don’t do justice—it’s a must-listen.

Fans Can Listen Here

For the record—the Lamoriello impression is around the 54:00 mark.