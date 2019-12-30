Both Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns are listed as questionable for their Monday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to avenge their season-opening defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves and even up the season series. They may have the opportunity to do so without having to account for Andrew Wiggins or Karl-Anthony Towns.

According to the NBA’s 1:30 injury report, both players are listed as questionable. Towns is dealing with a left knee sprain, while Wiggins is questionable with flu-like symptoms.

Five other teammates join Wiggins and Towns on the Timberwolves’ injury report: Naz Reid, Jaylen Nowell, Jordan McLaughlin, and Jake Layman are all out while former Net Treveon Graham is questionable with flu-like symptoms.

Towns exploded for 39 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and three blocks in their first game this season, including seven three-point field goals. Wiggins shot inefficiently (10-for-27), but his 21 points and eight rebounds were also of significance.

Brooklyn is entering Monday’s contest with back-to-back blemishes in the win/loss column. However, since inserting Spencer Dinwiddie into the starting lineup, the Nets have yet to lose three straight.

They were embarrassed last Thursday in historic fashion—at home, no less—by their crosstown rivals, the New York Knicks. In the loss, they only converted on eight two-point field goals. This stands as the lowest number of two-point field goals made by any team since Nov. 22, 1950.

The Brooklyn Nets' eight two-point field goals on Thursday were the fewest by a team in a game since Nov. 22, 1950, when the Lakers and Pistons each made four FG in a game famous for its final score (19-18, Ft. Wayne). The 24-second shot clock debuted less than four years later. — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) December 27, 2019

Following up that stomach-turning performance, the Nets traveled to Houston to start their three-game road trip. Houston ambushed them in the first half, opening up a 22-point advantage but to the Nets credit, they stormed back. They took the lead in the fourth quarter but ultimately fell short, losing 108-98 despite a heroic comeback.

Let’s hope they build off that second-half rally in Houston and the momentum carries over to Minnesota.