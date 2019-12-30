Kevin Durant’s rehab from his Achilles injury is a top storyline for the Brooklyn Nets and Dominique Wilkins has advice for the superstar.

Dominique Wilkins is the pinnacle of success when it comes to returning from an Achilles injury. For this reason alone, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant can learn a thing or two from the Hall of Famer.

“Don’t listen to your critics,” is the advice Wilkins is giving Durant right now.

“Don’t listen to people telling you what you can or can’t do,” Wilkins told Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports. “Because no one knows your heart better than you do.”

Wilkins is often used as a reference point when it comes to Achilles injuries because of his success post-injury. The Atlanta Hawks legend made six All-Star Games before his injury and three afterward. Much like Durant, Nique suffered his injury on the wrong side of 30.

While Wilkins’ initial advice is to ignore the critics, what he means is that Durant should be using his doubters as fuel for his competitive fire.

“I heard all those negative things,” Wilkins said. “And I used it as fuel to prove [my critics] wrong. So that’s what he has to do. Because you’re going to have your doubters. You’re going to have your naysayers. You’re going to have all these people that have an opinion of what you’re going to be like when you come back.”

The Nets are going to have more than a handful of doubters over the next four seasons. The team has already become a lightning rod for attention and clicks, even with Durant on the periphery of the 2019-20 season.

Kyrie Irving is catching most of the heat as he deals with a right shoulder injury. There are already murmurs about his unhappiness and reports that the All-Star point guard is dealing with more than just “physical issues.”

Bringing a fully healthy Durant back into the fold will certainly help refocus the attention onto the game of basketball.