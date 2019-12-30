The 10 greatest New York Giants of the last decade feature a lot of familiar faces, including Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr.

After making the playoffs six times in the 2000s, the New York Giants franchise lost some of its luster this decade, reaching the playoffs only twice.

The Giants did, however, achieve the ultimate goal in February 2012 when they defeated the New England Patriots, 21-17, in Super Bowl 46. It was the Giants fourth Lombardi Trophy as they became the only NFL franchise to win a Super Bowl in each of the last four decades.

Many changes occurred with the Giants this decade. MetLife Stadium opened in the 2010 season and they also parted ways with two head coaches in Tom Coughlin in Ben McAdoo. Current head coach Pat Shurmur could be relieved of his duties before the year is over.

Many players have come and gone over the last 10 years. Here’s a look at the top 10 Giants of the decade of the 2010s. We put an emphasis on players that helped the Giants win Super Bowl 46.

10. Chris Snee

Decade highlights: Super Bowl 46 champion, Pro Bowl (2X) 2010, 2012, Second-Team All-Pro 2010, Inducted into the Giants Ring of Honor.

Injuries put an abrupt end to Chris Snee’s career in 2013, but he was the best offensive lineman the Giants had during his tenure. He helped keep Manning upright and opened holes for running backs such as Ahmad Bradshaw and Brandon Jacobs. Despite his short time with the team this decade, his two Pro Bowl selections earn him a spot on this list.

9. Janoris Jenkins

Decade highlights: Pro Bowl 2016, Second-Team All-Pro in 2016.

Although his time with the Giants ended ugly, Jenkins was by far the Giants’ best cornerback from 2016-2019. He was a big reason the Giants’ defense had a resurgence in 2016 as he locked down opposing receivers, most noticeably the Cowboys Dez Bryant.

8. Saquon Barkley

Decade highlights: 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year, 2018 Pro Bowl, Franchise Rookie Record most touchdowns (15) 2018, Franchise Rookie Record receptions in a season (91*) 2018.

Barkley is No. 8 on this list due to the impact he’s had over his only two seasons. As a rookie in 2018, Barkley set numerous franchise rookie records and would lead the NFL in all-purpose yards with 2,028 yards.

The sky is the limit for Barkley and if he can stay healthy, he has the ability to become the Giants all-time leading rusher.

7. Landon Collins

Decade highlights: Pro Bowl (3X) 2015, 2016, 2017, All-Pro 2016.

While Collins struggles in pass coverage are well documented he was an exceptional tackler in his time with Big Blue from 2015-2018. He led the team in tackles in all four of his seasons with the Giants and was named All-Pro in 2016 when he had a career-high 125 tackles, and a career-high in interceptions with five.

Collins was one of the main reasons the Giants had a decade best 11-5 record in 2016.

6. Antrel Rolle

Decade highlights: Super Bowl 46 champion, Pro Bowl (2X) 2010, 2013, Second-Team All-Pro (2X) 2010, 2013.

Just like Tuck, Rolle was one of the vocal leaders in the Giants locker room and one of the most valuable players on the Super Bowl 46 team. Rolle did whatever it took to win during his tenure with the Giants playing safety and nickel corner.

Rolle’s tenure with the Giants ended following the 2014 season, but being named to two Pro Bowl teams and two All-Pro teams this decade solidifies his standing on this list.

5. Justin Tuck

Decade highlights: Super Bowl 46 champion, Pro Bowl 2010, Inducted into Giants Ring of Honor.

Justin Tuck would play just four seasons with the Giants this decade from 2010-2013, but he’s No. 5 on our list because in the Giants’ biggest game this decade (Super Bowl 46), he had one of the best games of his career. He sacked Tom Brady twice and forced Brady into an intentional ground penalty that resulted in a safety.

Tuck was also the vocal leader in the locker room that helped keep everything in order and his 60.5 sacks with the Giants is the sixth most in the franchise.

4. Victor Cruz

Decade highlights: Super Bowl 46 champion, Pro Bowl 2012, All-Pro 2011, Franchise record 1,536 receiving yards in a season in 2011, tied NFL record 99-yard touchdown reception in 2011 against Jets.

Victor Cruz burst onto the scene in 2011. In his first full season with the Giants, he had 82 receptions for 1,536 yards and nine touchdowns and was named Second-Team All-Pro. Cruz, Manning and JPP were the three biggest catalysts that propelled the Giants during the 2011 Super Bowl season.

His 99-yard touchdown against the Jets in Week 16 of 2011 helped turn the season around as Big Blue would begin a six-game winning streak that culminated with their 21-17 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl 46.

Injuries would derail Cruz’s career in 2014, but he was one of the most beloved Giants amongst fans as they would chant Cruuuuuuzz whenever he made a big play.

3. Odell Beckham Jr.

Decade highlights: 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Pro Bowl (3X) 2014, 2015, 2016, All-Pro (2X Associated Press) 2015, 2016, Franchise record 13 receiving touchdowns in a season in 2015, Franchise Rookie Record most receptions in a season (91*) in 2014.

Although his career with the Giants lasted just five seasons (2014-2018), Odell Beckham Jr. established himself as the most explosive receiver in Giants history. His 24 100-yard receiving games is the most in the history of the franchise.

From 2014-2016, he was arguably the best receiver in the league, and he would become the quickest receiver in NFL history to 300 receptions. His amazing one-handed touchdown reception in 2014 against the Dallas Cowboys was not only one of the best catches in Giants history, but NFL history.

2. Jason Pierre-Paul

Decade highlights: Super Bowl 46 champion, Pro Bowl (2X) 2011, 2012, All-Pro 2011.

JPP was without question the Giants best pass rusher of the decade. His 58.5 sacks are the most by any Giant this decade, and he was the best defensive player on the 2011 team that would win Super Bowl 46. It’s hard to fathom the Giants making it to the Super Bowl that season without JPP.

A July 4, 2015 fireworks accident derailed his career and the Giants would trade him to the Tampa Buccaneers following the 2017 season; but in this decade, he established himself as one of the best pass rushers in the history of the franchise.

1. Eli Manning

Decade highlights: Super Bowl 46 MVP, Pro Bowl (3X) 2011, 2012, 2015, Franchise leader in passing yards, completions, and touchdown passes. Franchise single-season passing yards record 4,933 in 2011.

Eli Manning is the obvious number one choice on this list. He’s the only Giant to spend every year this decade with the team, and this decade is when he established himself as a future Hall of Famer.

The 2011 season was arguably his best. He finished that season by winning his second Super Bowl MVP and brought home the Giants fourth Lombardi Trophy.

In addition to his clutch moments on the field, the class and professionalism that he showed on and off the field is an attribute that other athletes need to mimic.