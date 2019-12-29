The New York Jets ended their season on the right note, taking a 13-6 slugfest from the playoff-bound Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park.

New York Jets 13 (7-9)

(7-9) Buffalo Bills 6 (10-6)

(10-6) NFL, Final, Box Score

New Era Field, Orchard Park, NY

No banner will be raised at MetLife Stadium, but the New York Jets ended a long season by making a bit of history.

For the first time since 2015, the Jets avoided a 10-loss season, using a one-yard touchdown grab by Jamison Crowder and to earn a sloppy 13-6 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon at New Era Field on Sunday.

Jamison Crowder – New York Jets (6) 1-yard TD pass (S. Darnold) S. Ficken PAT GOOD [13:31-4Q] NYJ 10 | BUF 3pic.twitter.com/sRwkFGVkMI — NFL Touchdowns (@NFLTDVideo) December 29, 2019

Crowder’s served as rare excitement in a game that featured little, if anything, on the line. The host Bills were locked into the AFC’s fifth postseason slot and thus rested several of their starters in the regular-season finale. Buffalo will take on the Houston Texans next weekend in the wild card playoff round. That game was set up via Kansas City’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Defenses took center stage with offensive reserves struggling to gain traction. Jets takeaways came from the antics of their linebackers. James Burgess intercepted a Matt Barkley pass shortly before halftime, while Jordan Jenkins forced a fumble out of Barkley that was recovered by Tarell Basham.

A Buffalo opportunity to tie or win the game went for naught in the final stages. With the score remaining a one-possession lead thanks to missed Sam Ficken field goals, the Bills made it just past midfield before Arthur Maulet intercepted Barkley. The offense then went on to but on a sustained effort that ran a good portion of the clock out. Ficken later earned a quantum of redemption via 47-yard field goal that sealed the deal.

Buffalo added a late field goal to create the final margin but failed to recover the ensuing onside kick. The Jets ended this season winning six of their final eight games. They went 2-4 against their divisional brethren from the AFC East.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffMags5490