The New York Jets‘ season just ended, but six wins over the final eight have many fans already thinking about next season. Here’s who they’ll face as they open the new decade.

Buffalo/Miami/New England

The Jets went 2-4 against divisional competition this season. That included their first win over the Dolphins since September 2017.

Denver/Oakland

This new decade opens with visits from the other side of the country. Oakland, who will likely visit under a new Las Vegas moniker, will take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium for the second consecutive season. The Jets won that November matchup 34-3.

Arizona/San Francisco

This could’ve been a rematch between SoCal college boys and 2018 draftees Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen, but will instead by Kyler Murray paying a visit. Ex-Patriot Jimmy Garoppolo will likewise be along for the ride. Each of these NFC West teams will be visiting MetLife Stadium, at least the green version, for the first time since 2012.

Cleveland

It hasn’t reached anywhere near “Brady vs. Manning” levels just yet, but the matching third-place divisional finishes ensure a possible showdown between Darnold and Baker Mayfield. The latter has won the first two, but Darnold missed 2019’s Monday night battle with an illness.

Buffalo/Miami/New England

While success at Gillette Stadium has proved elusive, the Jets have won three of their last four at New Era Field after Sunday’s season finale.

Kansas City/LA Chargers

The Jets will make their debut visit to the Chargers and Rams’ new shared palace in Inglewood. They haven’t played a game in the Los Angeles area since October 1993, a 24-20 win over the Raiders.

LA Rams/Seattle

This will be the Jets’ first matchup against a team known as the “Los Angeles Rams” since 1992. Kevin Greene’s sack/safety on Browning Nagle changed the course of the game in an 18-10 Rams win.

Indianapolis

The Jets avoid the playoff-bound Tennessee Titans with the Colts finishing in the third-place slot in the AFC South, the same placement as the Jets in the East. New York won a 42-34 decision at MetLife Stadium in 2018.

