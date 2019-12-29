With the New York Giants officially finishing third place in the NFC East, their opponents are now set for the 2020 NFL season.

The New York Giants now know exactly who they will play in 2020.

Our 2020 opponents are set 👀 — New York Giants (@Giants) December 30, 2019

New York already knew—heading into Sunday—that’d it would play against the three division rivals twice, the NFC West and AFC North.

With a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, and Washington Redskins’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants finished in third place in the NFC East. That means they’ll take on the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season—the two fellow NFC third-place finishers not from the NFC West.

The Giants 2020 home slate will feature battles with divisional rivals Dallas, Philadelphia and Washington, along with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers of the AFC North, the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals of the NFC West, and the NFC South third-place finishing Bucs.

On the road, in addition to playing their three divisional rivals, the Giants will take on the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals of the AFC North, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks of the NFC West, and the NFC North third-place finishing Bears.

Of the Giants 2020 opponents, eight finished with a .500 record or better while four qualified for the postseason.

Perhaps the game that stands out most at first glance is a home date with the Cleveland Browns. Pending a trade, that game would mark Odell Beckham Jr.’s first time playing against New York since he was traded last offseason.

Another game to keep an eye on is a road trip to Cincinnati. There’s a high chance 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow will be under center for the Bengals.

While New York’s schedule features several challenges, there looks to be some winnable games in there, especially at home. It’ll be up to management to put together a team capable of winning those games this offseason.