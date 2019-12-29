New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams believes the organization is headed in the right direction, he said following Week 17.

ORCHARD PARK, NY—From 1-7 to 7-9, the New York Jets 2019 season featured a tale of two halves. Frustration early on—highlighted by a quarterback’s case of mono, a plethora of injuries and stud strong safety trade rumors at the deadline—to six wins over the final eight games has Jets fans wondering what could have been.

But is the organization now truly on the right track?

The stud strong safety who was the subject of those trade rumors, Jamal Adams, believes his franchise is, indeed, headed in the right direction.

“Yeah,” was the short answer Adams provided following his team’s season-ending 13-6 victory over the Buffalo Bills Sunday when asked if he believed the Jets were on the right track.

Why does he believe it?

“I just do,” the 2019 Pro Bowler said.

“It was up and down”, Jamal Adams on the 2019 season. “Obviously, there were things we couldn’t control at times, and all we did was just put our heads down and continued to work.” Do you feel this team is headed in the right direction? “Yeah.” Why? “I just believe it.” pic.twitter.com/ZM6G5cQ8GX — RobbySabo (@RobbySabo) December 29, 2019

Adams, 24, earned his second-straight Pro Bowl appearance in 2019. it was a tough campaign for the LSU product, one that featured the first game missed of his NFL career. (He missed two in total.)

Once a near-lock to break Adrian Wilson’s single-season sack record of eight, Adams failed to pick up a sack over the last five weeks (a total of three games for Adams).

After guaranteeing he would break the record in November, Adams admitted it just wasn’t in the cards once he wound up injured in Cincinnati.

“It wasn’t meant to be,” Adams said in the locker room at New Era Field.

He finished the season with 6.5 in total to go along with an interception, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 10 tackles for loss.

Though his quest for 8.5 sacks didn’t come to fruition, he would not leave his fans thirsty. His message to Jets fans was short and simple.

“Keep the faith.”

The New York Jets finish the 2019 season 7-9 with the Joe Douglas era officially starting this offseason. The name of the game will be the offensive line (as it should have been the prior three offseasons) and edge-rushing talent.

Jamal Adams behind a legitimate four-man conventional pass rush is something no offensive coordinator or quarterback wants to envision.