New York Jets DC Gregg Williams and former HC Todd Bowles are in consideration to be the next Washington Redskins head coach.

The first rumor of New York Jets’ defensive coordinator Greg Williams finding an NFL head coaching job has hit the wire.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Williams is a potential candidate for Washington Redskins head coaching vacancy,

Vacchiano pointed out that Williams and the Redskins met last offseason about an undisclosed position and that team owner Dan Snyder “liked him.”

This is not the only report linking Williams to the nation’s capital as Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports also reported that Washington has interest in the Jets defensive mastermind.

Losing Williams would be a huge blow to a Jets team that, despite numerous injuries on the defensive side of the ball and the trade of Leonard Williams, ranks seventh in the NFL in total defense.

Williams is not the only name with Jets ties being linked to the Washington job.

Both La Canfora and Vacchiano report that the Redskins are also considering former Jet head coach Todd Bowles.

Bowles spent four seasons as Jets head coach (2015-2018) and posted a combined 24-40 record. He is now the defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to La Canfora, the remainder of Washington’s shortlist includes Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis and former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera.

This report figures to be the first of many that mention Williams as the Washington and Carolina jobs are already open, and many more, including the crosstown New York Giants, may open up Monday.