The Brooklyn Nets still have no official timetable regarding a return from injury for Kyrie Irving, but that is not from a lack of trying.

Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson knows that Kyrie Irving is “desperate to get back” on the court and rejoin his teammates.

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson on Kyrie Irving: “I know he’s desperate to get back. He’s doing everything he can do. Like I’ve said all along, shoulders are tricky.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 28, 2019

Irving is dealing with a shoulder injury that has kept him out of action since Nov. 14 and there is still no official timetable for his return.

There has been a cloud of mystery surrounding when and where fans will get to witness the in-game theatrics of the six-time NBA All-Star. He’s yet to be cleared for contact but has participated in intensive workouts per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

In his absence, the Nets have maintained face, boasting an impressive 12-7 record behind the All-Star-like play from Spencer Dinwiddie and a vastly improved defense compared to what was seen in the opening weeks of the season.

However, it is noteworthy that they are just 6-5 in their last 11 games and have frequently experienced offensive stagnation without the presence of Irving and LeVert. Those two were significant contributors to a sixth-ranked offense when they were healthy and playing.

The Nets will be in action on Saturday to start a three-game road trip sans Irving, who will not be making the trip. LeVert is with the team and going through full-contact practices. While his exact return date is uncertain, it appears to be close.

Brooklyn will face the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Dallas Mavericks during this three-game trip.