The Houston Rockets will be without Clint Capela when the Brooklyn Nets try to sweep the season series on Saturday.

The Brooklyn Nets are embarking on a three-game Western Conference road trip, but they will be facing a weakened Houston Rockets squad. According to the NBA injury report, Clint Capela will miss the game with a right heel contusion.

What does this mean for Brooklyn? Well, first things first, superstar James Harden will be missing his pick-and-roll partner and on the other end of the floor, Houston will be without its best rim protector.

If the Nets are going to knock off Harden, Russell Westbrook, and the Rockets in their own building, Brooklyn is going to need big performances out of Jarrett Allen and DeAndre Jordan. Veteran center Tyson Chandler will take on a larger role in Capela’s absence.

Houston head coach Mike D’Antoni is going to go small early and often so it’s important for Allen and Jordan to punish these mismatches.

Although Capela’s absence is a major blow to the Rockets, the Nets are famously dealing with injury problems as well. Kyrie Irving is not traveling with the team during the road trip and although Caris LeVert is making the trip, he will not play in Houston. Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson says LeVert still needs a few more practices before he’s ready for game action.

Houston and Brooklyn are coming off of losses to two of the worst teams in the NBA. The Rockets were felled by the lowly Golden State Warriors on Christmas. On the following day, the Nets put together a historically bad night against the Knicks. The two sides tip-off at 8 p.m. ET in the Toyota Center.