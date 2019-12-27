With the New York Giants’ hopes of drafting Chase Young all but over, here are three new names for them to consider.

The New York Giants‘ 41-35 victory over the Washington Redskins this past Sunday was an absolute thriller. Daniel Jones’s game-winning touchdown pass (his fifth of the contest) to tight end Kaden Smith marked the offense’s best performance of the year. The victory was the team’s second straight after having lost nine consecutive matchups prior to the current streak.

The win came with momentum, confidence for Jones’ future, and hope for the 2020 season. Unfortunately, it also came at a big cost for the franchise.

With the ousting of the Redskins, New York fell behind both Washington and the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft order. This all but ends their hopes of landing Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young.

Not only will the Giants more than likely not end up with Young, but he could very well become a division rival. The Redskins are in prime position to land the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

But don’t worry Big Blue fans. There are other names the Giants could consider. Edge rusher isn’t the only spot needed to be filled next season, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With a new coaching staff (most likely), the organization will be looking towards newer and younger faces all around in order to propel this team back to their winning ways.

Here are three players not named Chase Young the Giants could look to choose from in next year’s draft.

LB/S Isaiah Simmons, Clemson University

Isaiah Simmons may not possess the type of game-wrecking abilities that Young does. Nonetheless, the Clemson University product could make an impact for Big Blue almost instantly.

Simmons is an extremely versatile defender, portraying his talents from both the outside linebacker and safety positions. He was a safety for the Tigers through 29 games in his initial trio of seasons. The coaching staff, led by Dabo Swinney, moved Simmons to linebacker just this past season.

In 2019, he made the AP All-American First team. Simmons finished the remarkable year with 93 total tackles, 14.5 tackles-for-loss, six sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.

His dominant campaign helped guide the Tigers to their second straight undefeated regular season. In addition, it’ll give them an opportunity for a second consecutive College Football National Championship victory.

At 6-foot-4, Simmons has great size but still has above-average speed, which can make him a weapon against both the run and pass. The size-to-speed ratio definitely helps, since the NFL is becoming a faster game almost every single year.

CB Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State University

If the Giants still want an Ohio State Buckeye, they wouldn’t be in terrible shape with cornerback Jeffrey Okudah.

He’s by far at the top of the draft board when it comes to his position. The AP First-team All-American missed one game but still managed to grab three interceptions, defend seven passes, and record 24 total tackles.

At 6-foot-1, Okudah would give New York much-needed size at the corner spot. The majority of the team’s current corners are under six feet. Antonio Hamilton (six feet) and Sam Beal (6-foot-1) are the only ones that either match or surpass that mark.

This year, Okudah’s productive season contributed largely to the Buckeyes’ undefeated campaign. Thus, they clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2016.

New York also projects to be thin at the position next season after releasing Janoris Jenkins. If they were to draft Okudah, he could be seeing the field and making an impact almost instantly.

OT Andrew Thomas, University of Georgia

One could argue the Giants’ biggest need this offseason is to find a reliable offensive tackle. Simply speaking, neither of the team’s current starting tackles is shaping up to be the answer at his respective spot.

Right tackle Mike Remmers has allowed five sacks (35 yards) and has committed five penalties (40 yards) through 14 games. Left tackle Nate Solder, on the other hand, has allowed 12.5 sacks (107 yards) and has committed four penalties (40 yards) through 15 games.

Perhaps, University of Georgia product Andrew Thomas could be the solution to the organization’s problem. The current Junior is a two-time AP First-team All-American who stands at 6 feet five inches tall and weighs 320 pounds.

Thomas has mostly played left tackle in college. With Remmers’ contract expiring, he could become the team’s starting tackle on the opposite side of what he’s used to. Or, Thomas could slide into his natural spot if they decide to pull the plug and part ways with the overpaid Solder. The veteran signed a four-year, $62 million deal prior to the 2018 season and has done next to nothing for this offense.

If the Giants draft Thomas, they’d add size and physicality to an offensive line that’s lacked both of those key traits for several seasons. A more dominant line would additionally help out their young offensive weapons (Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley) in a massive way.