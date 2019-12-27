New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell took to Twitter to put the NFL on blast for another random drug test.

The NFL’s random drug policy has irked New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell yet again. This is the sixth time Bell has been tested in 2019. So, Bell took to Twitter to vent.

It’s hard to take what Bell is saying at face value because if he were to skip the test, a future suspension would seem likely. The All-Pro running back sat out an entire season to make a stand. It’s at least possible that he would actually follow through with this Twitter threat and skip the test.

Bell’s frustration is easy to understand. The NFL drug policy is supposed to be random. By the NFL’s own statement, “By means of a computer program, the independent administrator determines which 10 players will be randomly selected each week.”

But for some reason, Bell is frequently selected for random drug tests. Back in July, he was tested on back-to-back days. The All-Pro running back didn’t make a fuss at that point in time. However, later in November, Bell took to Twitter to voice his frustration after the NFL summoned him for his fifth HGH test in 10 weeks.

Bell is through five tests this season without any issues and he’s never received a suspension for HGH or performance-enhancing drugs, but he was suspended for violating the NFL’s drug policy when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Jets, with or without Bell, will face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday (1 p.m. ET).