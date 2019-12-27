Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams has been named the New York Jets’ yearly MVP for the second consecutive season.

In 2018, the New York Jets named safety Jamal Adams their team MVP. He had a miraculous season, racking up 115 combined tackles, nine tackles-for-loss, eight quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks, one interception, and 12 passes defended. Adams’ efforts earned him a bid to his first-ever Pro Bowl along with a spot on the AP All-Pro Second team.

Fast forward to this season, and the Jets have provided him the same honors for the second consecutive year. New York announced via Twitter this week that Adams will be the team MVP once again.

Back-to-back.@TheAdamsEra was voted MVP by his teammates for the second straight year. pic.twitter.com/5Pc5NcNzPH — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 27, 2019

Through 13 games this year (so far), Adams has combined for 72 total tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss, 13 quarterback hits, 6.5 sacks, one interception (one pick-six), one fumble recovery (returned for a touchdown), two forced fumbles, and six passes defended.

The team selected Adams for the award based on the voting results from his teammates.

The Jets were reportedly offered a trade deal from the Cowboys for Adams prior to the Oct. 29 deadline. Therefore, some fans thought his time in New York could be over. Nonetheless, the Jets declined any offers, as they were looking for multiple first-round picks for the All-Pro safety.

Adams originally signed a four-year, $22.3 million rookie contract prior to the 2017 season. Next year will be his final year on the deal, which means he could be looking for a very large extension this offseason. It’s unclear if the Jets will want to pay him the type of money he may want. Thus, his future in New York after 2019 remains uncertain.