The NFLPA has named New York Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland the Week 16 Community MVP for his off-field work.

On Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN announced that Brandon Copeland has been named the NFL Players Association Community MVP for Week 16.

The New York Jets linebacker won the award for his work with disadvantaged children in his community. He recently took over 300 underprivileged children out on a holiday shopping spree.

After the news broke, Copeland let everyone know that he’s always happy to help his community. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who follows Copeland off the field.

What can I say I love serving my community pic.twitter.com/71HPo4Qe1V — Brandon Copeland 🤘⬇️ (@BCope2015) December 27, 2019

During the offseason, Copeland is an instructor at the University of Pennsylvania. He teaches a class he calls “Life 101.” The class is designed to instruct real-life financial-literacy skills.

Copeland has donated much of his off-field time to helping the next generation be in a better position to succeed. Whether that means making underprivileged kids happy or helping college kids understand real-life economics. Regardless, Copeland has always looked to improve people’s lives.

The Jets have had multiple players undergo excellent work off the field. Kelvin Beachum won the NFLPA Community MVP earlier this season for his work with the United Way of Greater Newark. He also set up a drive that collected over 26,000 bottles of water.

The New York Jets additionally nominated Jonotthan Harrison for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. He earned the nomination for his work against bullying in schools. Harrison is a global ambassador for STOMP Out Bullying, a responsibility he takes great pride in.

It’s been a rough year for the Jets on the field. Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped the team from doing everything they can to better their community. The Jets are one of only four teams to have two NFLPA Community MVPs this season. The others are the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, and New Orleans Saints.