New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell maintains he wants to remain with the team, but knows the decision isn’t his to make.

FLORHAM PARK, NJ—At this point, it would be tough to get on Le’Veon Bell about any answer he provides to the following question…

Do you still want to be a New York Jets employee?

For weeks, the Jets running back has answered the question with varying degrees all equaling “yes,” yet the topic continues to be pushed. Friday was no different.

When asked, No. 26 provided yet another “yes” while also admitting his future with the organization isn’t his decision to make.

“Yeah, obviously… but we’ll see what happens,” Bell said when asked if he wanted to come back in 2020.”

Bell, 27, has suffered through the worst season of his pro career in 2019. Fresh off a four-year contract in the spring, Bell’s put up 748 yards on 229 carries, awful enough for a 3.3 yards-per-carry mark, by far the worst of his six-year NFL career.

Through the air, he’s caught 61 balls for 425 yards and a score. The receiving touchdown came in Week 1 against Buffalo and with only three rushing touchdowns on the season, Bell’s lack of per-touch productivity can’t be covered by points (only four total touchdowns in 14 games).

The rumors that Adam Gase wanted nothing to do with a high-priced veteran running back complicate the situation. Instead of an old topic dying a slow death, the headline finds itself rejuvenated every couple of weeks.

Will Le’Veon Bell return to the Jets in 2020?

On Friday, much like the entirety of the season, Bell said the right things.

“The people upstairs are going to handle what they do upstairs,” Bell said. “I just want to make sure I end this football season well. The offseason, and trades and everything… they (front office) can handle all that themselves.

“I’m not into that right now. I just want to finish this football off right.”

Bell and the Jets prepare for the 10-5 Buffalo Bills to cap off the 2019 campaign this Sunday up in Orchard Park, NY. What happens to Le’Veon Bell this offseason remains to be seen. The one thing nobody can get on the man about is how he’s handled the ups and downs of a turbulent debut campaign in Florham Park, NJ.