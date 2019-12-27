The fire alarm at the New York Jets facility goes off during head coach Adam Gase’s Friday morning press conference.

It’s been a rough season for the New York Jets, but no one should call it a “dumpster fire” of a campaign. The team is currently 6-9 heading into the final week of the regular season. Don’t forget, this team started out 1-7, thus having won five of their last seven matchups.

Therefore, the season hasn’t been a “dumpster fire,” but Adam Gase‘s presser on Friday may have been. During his morning meeting with the media, the fire alarm at the Jets facility began to go off. Gase remained standing at the podium, cracking sarcastic jokes such as asking, “any more questions?”

The fire alarm cut Adam Gase's presser short 😂 pic.twitter.com/dDdpz4Pcks — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 27, 2019

The first-year Jets head coach eventually walked away from the podium with the alarm still blaring through the building speakers. It’s unclear what caused the alarm to go off or if there was actually a fire or just smoke somewhere inside.

Nonetheless, everyone had to evacuate the building but was able to return just a short time later. At that point, Gase had begun the press conference once again.

Gase has had a rough going in his inaugural year with the Jets. After the team succumbed to a horrible 1-7 start, fans wanted him out as head coach already. But the organization seems to be showing patience with him and will likely keep him for the 2020 season. He’ll need to win an acceptable number of games next year to be safe though.