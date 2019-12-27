FedEx has named New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley the Air & Ground Players of the Week.

On Friday, the NFL awarded New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Barkley had a huge game in the Week 16 win over the Redskins, amassing 279 yards from scrimmage. It was his first Offensive Player of the Week honors since Week 11 of last year.

And now, add one more award to the list and include Daniel Jones in it as well. On Friday, FedEx named Barkley and Jones the Air & Ground Players of the Week.

Jones had a monster performance in his first game back from injury. A mild high ankle sprain previously sidelined him for the Week 14 and 15 matchups with the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins, respectively. In the overtime win over Washington, the rookie connected on 28 of his 42 throws for 352 yards and five touchdowns. The latter statistic is a career-high for him.

Barkley totaled 189 rushing yards (career-high) and one touchdown on 22 carries. He additionally caught four balls for 90 yards and was the team’s second-leading receiver in the contest. Wideout Golden Tate racked up 96 receiving yards on six receptions.

With the high-action performance from these two young offensive weapons, Giants fans should be excited when considering the future. Both are just starting out when it comes to their career accomplishments.

Jones, Barkley, and the rest of the team will take on the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday for their final regular-season game. Kick-off will be at 4:25 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.