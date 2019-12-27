Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson is currently ruling out surgery as an option for Kyrie Irving’s shoulder injury.

The Brooklyn Nets hit the jackpot this past Summer when they acquired superstar point guard Kyrie Irving. Nonetheless, they haven’t seen him showcase his talents much this year. The veteran suffered a shoulder injury in a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 14. He’s since been sidelined, with Spencer Dinwiddie emerging as a star for Brooklyn.

It’s unclear when Irving will be able to return to the floor. He’s yet to even take part in the contact part of the rehab process. Therefore, will Irving undergo surgery at some point? It’s not impossible, but for right now, head coach Kenny Atkinson is ruling that option out.

“I don’t think we’re there,” Atkinson said prior to Thursday night’s loss to the New York Knicks, per Alex Smith of SNY. “I think we’re still in the rehab process. I don’t think we’re there.”

Irving has missed each of the team’s last 19 games since the setback. Prior to the injury, he was averaging 28.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.1 steals. The veteran put up these numbers on 44.4% shooting from the field and 34.1% from behind the arc through 11 games.

Injuries have become a common trend for the Nets this year. Along with Irving, Caris LeVert hasn’t played since Nov. 10. The fourth-year player underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his right thumb. And, of course, superstar forward Kevin Durant is out as well. He’ll likely miss this entire season due to a ruptured Achilles.