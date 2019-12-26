New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley don’t want to see the organization fire Pat Shurmur.

The New York Giants‘ final regular-season game is right around the corner, which means Black Monday is approaching. With 2019 turning into another lost season for this ballclub (their third straight with double-digit losses), head coach Pat Shurmur could be on his way out. The organization may be saying their goodbyes to him right after the weekend concludes.

But that doesn’t mean players would like the move. Numerous individuals spoke to reporters this week about their desire to not see ownership show Shurmur the door.

“I think he’s a great coach,” rookie quarterback Daniel Jones said, per Dan Benton of Giants Wire. “How he’s coached me has been very important for my development, so I am very grateful to have the opportunity to work with him.”

“I’ve really enjoyed working with coach Shurmur and I think he’s done a whole lot for my development and my growth. He’s been great for me.”

Shurmur is the only NFL head coach Jones has played under thus far. The same goes for Saquon Barkley. The second-year pro began his NFL career the same season Shurmur began his head coaching tenure with Big Blue.

“Yeah, I do believe [Shurmur is the right guy for the job],” Barkley said. “I not only believe in Shurmur, but I believe in all the coaches here. It’s easy to point the blame at one person because that’s what we do.

“I know this is a results business, but at the end of the day, it’s not only on one person why we haven’t been successful. I believe that we…have that right mindset and…things are going to turn around.”

The Giants brought in Shurmur prior to the 2018 season after the team finished 3-13 in 2017. He was supposed to fix the on-field issues surrounding this organization, something he hasn’t done much of. Shurmur has amassed a coaching record of 9-22 while with New York.

Barkley’s correct when he says it’s a “results business.” Overall, Shurmur hasn’t produced much success in the two seasons he’s been with the team. Therefore, the end of his current role could be quickly approaching.