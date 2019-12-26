New York Giants edge rusher Markus Golden is $1 million richer after earning a bonus, thanks to a statistical correction.

One of the few positives for the 2019 New York Giants has been the play of linebacker Markus Golden. It’s been another lost season for Big Blue, but Golden has emerged as one of the few good moves general manager Dave Gettleman has made.

During Sunday’s win over Washington, Golden sacked Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the third quarter. He was initially credited with a half-sack, as Lorenzo Carter garnered the other half. Haskins suffered a high ankle sprain on the play.

But after further review, the league has now credited Golden with a full sack. This gives him 10 on the year, which is a big deal when you consider his contract. With 10 sacks, Golden has received a $1 million bonus from the organization.

The former Arizona Cardinal signed a one-year, $3.75 million contract in March. It’s a “prove it” deal, and “prove it” is exactly what he’s done.

Golden’s current sack total marks the first double-digit sack season by a Giant since Jason Pierre-Paul racked up 12.5 in 2014.

He’s also the first Giants linebacker to record 10 sacks in a season since Lawrence Taylor totaled 10.5 in 1990.

This season, Golden has also added a defensive touchdown with a 42-yard fumble return against the Patriots. He’s additionally racked up 65 total tackles and 13 tackles-for-loss.

Golden’s breakout season comes after back-to-back injury-riddled seasons in Arizona. He played in a combined 15 games from 2017-18.

Even with 10 sacks, Golden is still 2.5 short of his carer high. In 2016, he recorded 12.5 sacks in just his second year in the pros

With a bounce-back 2019, Golden could earn himself a multi-year contract this offseason. He’s already expressed interest in returning to the Giants, telling Tom Rock of Newsday last week, “Of course it’s been a down year, but at the end of the day, everybody here has been great people. Everybody is trying to do whatever they can do to win. I know everybody here wants to win. That’s a good sign because I want to make sure I’m able to win.”

By playing Sunday against the Eagles, Golden will complete a full season for just the second time in his five-year carer. The only other time he played in all 16 games was during the 2016 campaign.