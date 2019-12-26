New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley came through for his offensive linemen and gifted them all Bose sound systems for Christmas.

According to Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media, New York Giants‘ running back Saquon Barkley initially didn’t provide any gifts for his offensive linemen. Nonetheless, the second-year pro quickly made up for the mistake by buying them wireless Bose soundbars and subwoofers.

Saquon Barkley’ belated Christmas gifts to his offensive linemen: a wireless @Bose soundbar and subwoofer system. #Giants — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) December 26, 2019

In 2018, Barkley gifted the entire offensive line with custom jeans, even bringing in a tailor to provide assistance. It’s definitely one way to thank the guys who make your job possible. Barkley receives a ton of credit for his efforts, but the front-five do a whole lot to make certain plays happen.

The offensive line has improved slightly over the course of the year. In the most recent win over Washington, the group only allowed one sack. In the 14 games prior to that, they were averaging 2.7 sacks allowed-per-game.

Barkley wasn’t the only one to buy gifts for the offensive line. Despite only playing in four games this year, Eli Manning still supplied something special for the so-called “hog mollies.”

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Manning gifted the offensive line Yeti Hopper M30 coolers.

Eli gave the offensive linemen Yeti Hopper M30 coolers for Christmas. Linemen could double dip with two starting QBs this season. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 20, 2019

It may not seem as lucrative as sound systems, but it’s still a $300 cooler. They’re leak-proof with a magnetic seal. Simply speaking, it’s the best cooler that money can buy. That’s how you treat the men who can make or break your career.

Hopefully, Saquon will learn from his mistake and not be late on his gifts next year. He certainly doesn’t want to end up like Sam Darnold in 2018.