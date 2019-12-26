The Brooklyn Nets reportedly had their sights set on G League free agent Rayjon Tucker, but it didn’t work out as planned.

Last week, the Brooklyn Nets saw another one of their players go down. Shooting guard David Nwaba ruptured his Achilles, ending his season.

It appears the team had a plan to replace him, but it did not pan out, according to a report from SNY’s Ian Begley.

The Brooklyn Nets were among the teams that expressed strong interest in signing Rayjon Tucker, per SNY sources. Brooklyn, presumably, would have added Tucker via a Disabled Player Exception created in the wake of David Nwaba’s season-ending surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles. https://t.co/LIXOkg4SiE — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 24, 2019

Rayjon Tucker is a 22-year-old rookie. He split his college carer between Florida Gulf Coast and Little Rock.

Before signing with the Utah Jazz, he had been dominating the NBA G League. He averaged 23.8 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Wisconsin Herd.

The rookie standout would have fit the Nets’ need for a backup shooting guard. Nwaba had only been averaging 5.2 points in 16.6 minutes per game.

Begley reports that had the Nets signed Tucker, they would not have had to release a player to make room for him. Tucker would’ve been added with the Disabled Player Exception.

In order to sign Tucker, the Jazz were forced to cut veteran small forward Jeff Green.

With Tucker no longer an option, the Nets could look to other G League free agents. One option is shooting guard John Konchar, who is averaging 13.5 points per game for the Memphis Grizzlies’ affiliate.

Another name to look at is Daryl Macon. Macon’s averaging 21.3 points for the Miami Heat’s affiliate.

Brooklyn could also opt to look at veteran free agents such as Jamal Crawford or Lance Stephenson.

Regardless, Nwaba shouldn’t be a terrible loss for the team. That said, they would benefit from adding a bench piece to take his spot in the rotation.