A Bleacher Report list of NFL teams’ regrettable 2019 draft picks includes the New York Jets selection of Quinnen Williams.

When the New York Jets drafted defensive tackle Quinnen Williams out of Alabama with the third overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, the reaction from both media and fans was positive.

Williams was coming off a 2018 dominant season at Alabama, where he recorded eight sacks from his nose tackle position with 19.5 tackles for a loss and a pass defended.

His first season in the NFL has been far less dominant. Williams has played in just 12 games due to a finger injury and hasn’t fared too well, as he’s tallied just 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Williams is aware that these stats are not good enough for a third overall pick, as he told Robby Sabo of ESNY.

“The goals that I wanted to achieve, I haven’t achieved yet.”

These less than impressive stats landed Williams in a list put together by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, titled, “NFL Teams Already Regretting Their 2019 NFL Draft Picks.”

Knox cites it may not be a lack of skill as the problem for Williams, rather the fit in Greg Williams’s defense.

“The reality is that a disruptive defensive tackle probably wasn’t the right fit for Gregg Williams’ 3-4 base defense,” Knox wrote. “An edge-rusher like Kentucky’s Josh Allen may have been a better choice.”

This argument is fair. Allen has recorded 10 sacks for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season while the Jets rank 23rd in the NFL with sacks as a team.

In reality, it’s too early to tell whether or not drafting Williams was the right or wrong move, but it’s safe to assume head coach Adam Gase may have not loved the decision. Of course, general manager Mike Maccagnan was fired soon after the draft.